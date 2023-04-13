HOLT, Mich. - Shirley Jean Azelton, 99, of Holt, Michigan, passed away Dec. 4, 2022. She was born April 17, 1923, in Lansing, Michigan, to H. Gail and Jessie Springer.

Shirley received her bachelor's degree in languages from MSU, where she met her future husband, Robert P. Azelton Sr. She ran her husband's veterinary clinics in Mobridge, South Dakota, and St. Joseph. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star. She loved water aerobics with her best friend, Darlene. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her time spent with family. She will be deeply missed.

