HOLT, Mich. - Shirley Jean Azelton, 99, of Holt, Michigan, passed away Dec. 4, 2022. She was born April 17, 1923, in Lansing, Michigan, to H. Gail and Jessie Springer.
Shirley received her bachelor's degree in languages from MSU, where she met her future husband, Robert P. Azelton Sr. She ran her husband's veterinary clinics in Mobridge, South Dakota, and St. Joseph. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star. She loved water aerobics with her best friend, Darlene. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her time spent with family. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Katherine Azelton and Janet Fritts; daughter-in-law, Sharon Bell; grandson, Robert Perry (Ronda) Azelton III; two great-grandchildren, Perry and Reagan Azelton; nieces and nephews, Joanna Lilford, Laurel Andonian, Jeff Springer, Richard Azelton, and Nancy Jackson; Pat Aberle; and many great-nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Azelton Sr. DVM; son, Robert P. Azelton Jr.; adopted son, Bock Aberle; sister, Carolyn Knibbs; and brother, Clyde Springer.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Azelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.