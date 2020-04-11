WINSTON, Mo. - Fred "Dale" Ayres, 66, of Winston, passed away April 9, 2020.

Dale was born Feb. 3, 1954, to Fred Junior and Marjorie (Lundy) Ayres, in Cameron, Missouri.

Dale was a 1972 Winston High School graduate, and farmed with his father and brothers on the family farm.

He served on the board of FSA-Daviess County, and gave much time and effort to the Boy Scouts.

Dale greatly enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycles and rode in all of the lower 48 states.

Dale was preceded in death by: his parents, Fred and Marjorie; nephew, Keith; and best friend, Bethany Root.

Survivors include: three brothers: David Ayres, Daniel (Marla) Ayres, Daryl (Melisa) Ayres; one sister, Janis (Abe) Riggs, all of Winston; three nieces: Kirstin Schlorff, Smithville, Missouri, Courtney Nagel, Kansas City, Missouri, Lisa Reynolds, Winston; two nephews, Kenny Waln and Matt Waln, of Winston.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences may be left at www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.