Edward Auxier
Edward (Ed) Auxier, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ed was a hardworking man who loved spending time with his family, working outside, gardening and watching westerns. Going to the lake cabin was his favorite get away in the woods.
He is survived by: his wife, Joanne of the home; daughters, Teresa (Dave) Arnold, Jackie Auxier and Kathy (Marty) Stanton; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by: his mother, Leola Auxier; and father, Jim Auxier; son, Teddy Auxier; grandson, Edward Coy; brothers, Mike and Richard Auxier; sister, Shirley Steidel; and great-grandson Kale Morgan.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral service: 10 a.m. Saturday at our chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
