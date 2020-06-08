Auten, Karen S. 1951-2020

BARNARD, Mo. - Karen Sue Auten, 68, of Barnard, passed from this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Karen was born on July 20, 1951, in St. Joseph.

Her parents were Elmer F. and Rosa Christena (Pierce) Harman; they preceded her in death.

She was also preceded by her brother, Alvin Lee Harman.

She graduated from North Andrew School, Rosendale, Missouri, in 1969.

On Nov. 22, 1969, Karen was united in marriage to George Auten, Jr., at the Rea Union Church, Rea, Missouri.

She had worked for many years at the Energizer plant in Maryville, Missouri, until its closing, then was the secretary for the Union Township Board, Barnard.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Barnard, where she taught Sunday school and helped with church camp and bible school; she enjoyed her church very much.

Karen liked to sew and work with flowers.

She never missed a grandkids ballgame or event.

She is survived by: her husband, George, of the home, Barnard; three daughters: Brenda (Brian) Meyer, Liberty, Missouri, Carrie (Bryan) Freemyer, Maryville, and Serena (Clay) Salsbury, Mound City, Missouri; eight grandchildren: Tristan, Taylar, and Tejay Freemyer, Cassidy, Sydni, and Alexis Meyer, Gage and Gavyn Salsbury; two sisters: Cheryll Fowler, St. Joseph, and Charlene (Rick) Colorado, Ft. Worth, Texas; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home.

COVID-19 procedures will be followed at the services.

Memorials are suggested to: the American Cancer Society.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.