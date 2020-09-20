OSBORN, Mo. - Jack was born to Bart and Norma Ault on Nov. 6, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas and passed away surrounded by family, on Sept. 17, 2020.

Jack was a kind and loving man, that was very welcoming to everyone that came into his life.

He loved the outdoors, animals and hunting.

He graduated from Maysville High School in 1976, then worked for White Construction and was an independent painting contractor.

Jack loved his family and took care of his parents, when they were too sick to take care of themselves.

He is survived by: his children, Alanna Bridget (Samuel) Malual of St. Joseph and Brent Evan Ault of Lee Summit, Missouri; sisters, Mary (Jerry) Daughtery, Columbia, Missouri, Patty (John) White of Maysville, Missouri; and brother, Jim (Michelle) Ault of Cleveland, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the June Conley Building, in Maysville. All are welcome to come share memories and food.

Cremation by Brahm Turner Funeral Home, in Maysville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.