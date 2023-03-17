Loretta Mae Augustine 87, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of the late Martha and Kenneth Plummer. She attended Central High School. She married Albert Augustine on Dec. 31, 1954. Loretta spent many years as a mother and taking care of the home. She later worked as a secretary for several area businesses and was a long time Avon representative.

Loretta loved reading and writing, especially romance novels. She enjoyed music, specifically Bluegrass and sewing. She was a wonderful cook. Loretta was a member of the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Sunshine Gospel Singers and the Midwestern County Music Association, having served as Past President.

