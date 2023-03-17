Loretta Mae Augustine 87, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of the late Martha and Kenneth Plummer. She attended Central High School. She married Albert Augustine on Dec. 31, 1954. Loretta spent many years as a mother and taking care of the home. She later worked as a secretary for several area businesses and was a long time Avon representative.
Loretta loved reading and writing, especially romance novels. She enjoyed music, specifically Bluegrass and sewing. She was a wonderful cook. Loretta was a member of the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Sunshine Gospel Singers and the Midwestern County Music Association, having served as Past President.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Augustine in 2001; infant sister, Bernice Plummer; sister, Glenna Goodman; and brother, Kenneth "Sonny" Plummer.
Survivors include children, Patricia Augustine, of Trenton, Missouri, Naomi Augustine (James Martin), of St. Joseph, Anthony (Lisa) Augustine, of Kearney, Missouri; sisters, Myrtle Campbell, of St. Joseph, and Lillian (Ralph) Wilson, of Branson, Missouri; brother, John (Debbie) Plummer, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Curtis Tyler, Sabrina Harbord, Tanya Augustine, Melissa Holaday and Olivia Augustine; her dear friend, Betty White; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Stephen Dennis officiating. Interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Mosaic Life Care's caregivers for the special care they provided to Loretta and her family.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Augustine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.