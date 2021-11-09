Daniel A. August
LAKE VIKING, Mo. - Daniel "Dan" Anthony August, age 79, of Lake Viking, Missouri, passed away Thursday night, Nov. 4, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Gallatin R-V Backpack Buddies, Gallatin DAR Chapter or Fisher House.
The Celebration of Life memorial service: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Lake Viking Church near Gallatin, Missouri, with a reception immediately following the service.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
