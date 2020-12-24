Auffert, Shirley M. 1929-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Shirley Marie Auffert, 91, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Village Care Center.

Shirley was born on Dec. 22, 1929, in Pickering, Missouri, to Lester and Edith (Lattin) Kempf.

She attended Pickering High School and worked at Nodaway Drug Store for 23 years.

She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

She married Fred F. Auffert on Nov. 23, 1948, in Maryville.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2000.

She was also preceded by: her parents; sister, Patsy Kempf; two brothers, Jack Kempf and infant, Eugene Kempf; son-in-law, Richard Pride; and one great-grandson, Tucker Wray.

Survivors include: her children: son, Larry (Penny) Auffert and two daughters, Donna (Dale) Wray and Judy Pride; one sister, Maxine Wray; sister-in-law, Isabelle Auffert; nine grandchildren; 30great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services: 2 pm.. Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Marys Cemetery, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

