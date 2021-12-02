Falisha Marie Attebury 31, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born June 22, 1990, in St. Joseph. She formerly worked at the Waffle House.
She loved everything and everybody, enjoyed working in the yard, loved to dance and had an infectious smile, and she loved her children dearly.
Falisha was preceded in death by mother, Sherrie Smithers; brother, Steven James Attebury.
Survivors include, six children: Kyle and Myles Funk, Fayth'Lynn Attebury, Jace James Allen Attebury, Harley and Harper Smith; father, Mark Attebury; brothers, Roger Ricker, Mark Attebury Jr.; sisters, Charity Ebling, Tiffany Ricker-Cruz, and Donna Lea Attebury-Pennock; and her companion, Brett Welch.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Falisha Attebury memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or her online obituary select funeral fund.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
