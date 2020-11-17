Atkison, Dillon J. 1981-2020

LATHROP, Mo. - Dillon Jake Atkison, 39, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Nov. 12, 2020.

Dillon was born March 20, 1981, in Albany, Missouri, the son of Jerry H. Atkison Jr. and Patty (Cook) Atkison Findley.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandfather, George Edward Cook Sr.

Dillon graduated from Albany High School, class of 1999. After graduation, he attended DeVry University in Kansas City. Dillon was employed by the Ford Motor Plant in Claycomo, Missouri as a Production Team Leader.

Survivors: mother and stepfather, Patty and Dale Findley, Albany; brother, Dallas Atkison; niece, Audri Atkison, both of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Mary Cook, Cameron, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Jerry H. Atkison Sr., McFall, Missouri; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.