Jacob M. "Jake" Atkinson, 24, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021.

He was born Aug. 7, 1996, in St. Joseph, to Bobby Atkinson and Jacy Hamlin.

Jake enjoyed spending time with his son, fishing, cooking, cars and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Jake was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Atkinson, Sr.; great-grandparents, Jack and Gayle Hamlin.

Survivors include his son, Romeo Atkinson; parents, Jacy Hinkley, Bobby Atkinson (Stephanie); siblings, Jamien Buckley, Oakley Griffin, Blaise Atkinson, London Evans; grandparents, Pat and Jackie Rivera, Linda Atkinson, Mitchell Hamlin; aunts, Tammy and Kim Rivera; uncles, Joe Rivera (Kelly), Jono Hamlin, Jotham Hamlin, Justin Rivera; great-grandparents, Norma Trites, Jackie Hamlin; companion, MacKensey Chaney; mother of his son, Riah Cook; numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Jake's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

