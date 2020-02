Byron L. Atkinson

POLO, Mo. - Byron L. Atkinson, age 98 of Polo, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Northcare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.

Graveside services following, Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, Missouri.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.

