OREGON, Mo. - Wayne E. Atkins was born April 11, 1925, in Mound City, Missouri. He was one of eleven children of Earl and Ethel (Smith) Atkins.

A 1943 graduate of Oregon High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Helen Graham, on July 26, 1945, in Troy, Kansas. They became parents of four children.

Wayne was a lifelong resident of the Oregon community. He was a member of the Oregon United Methodist Church. He served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during World War II, serving in occupied Japan. He was a member of the V.F.W. and Missouri Farm Bureau.

Wayne was well known in the Oregon and Forest City farming community. He was the assistant manager with Cargill Elevator at Forest City, Missouri, and manager of O'Connell Farm Supply in Oregon, Missouri. He was noted for being a successful swine and beef producer in northwest Missouri. He took great pride in livestock production and his children participating in the 4-H arena.

Wayne passed away at his home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Robbie (Lorna) Atkins, Iola, Kansas, Jo Ellen (Richard) Lincoln, Trimble, Missouri, Wayne Dean (Lila) Atkins, Oregon, Missouri, and Ronnie Atkins, of the home; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and one great great-grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Albert (Glenda) Atkins, Oregon, sister-in-law, Minnie Zachary, Mound City; special friend Dorothy Terhune, Lincoln, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and nine brothers and sisters.

Wayne will be remembered for his love of sports and his athletic abilities and talents demonstrated as a quarterback on the Oregon High School football team (1942-1945) He also displayed his skills on the basketball court. He continued his love of sports during his retirement by watching college football and basketball on television. The Kansas City Royals were a favorite. He was also be remembered for his patience, being a kind and loving father, his devotion to God and his courage during the trials and agonies of the aging process.

May he rest in peace.

Private family services 10:30 Monday, March 1, Oregon United Methodist Church. Open visitation Sunday at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Interment with military rites at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Oregon United Methodist Church or Arthritis Foundation https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/EgKfCADgkNszP3AHG1mcg?domain=arthritis.org Online condolences may be left at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tvbaCBBj0NTOk95t6qK1A?domain=chamberlainfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.