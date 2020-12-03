VIBURNUM, Mo. - Mary (Pittman) Atkins, 86, of Viburnum, Missouri, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at her home in Viburnum. She was born Dec. 4, 1933, to Sherman and Marie (Adams) Pittman. She married Lloyd Atkins on July 3, 1951, and resided in Rosendale and St. Joseph area for many years.

She worked at Helen Davis School and was a door greeter at South Kmart. Mary enjoyed eating out, bowling, writing poetry, and help helping others. She devoted 60 years to the disabled.

Survivors include three sisters Shirley Standlea of Raymore, Helen Hardister and Gloria Hurlbut both of St. Joseph; brother, Gary Pittman of Rosendale; three children, Gail Atkins of Saint Joseph, Dennis and Rita Atkins of Viburnum; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd, and brother Larry Pittman.

Public viewing with no family present will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Private Atkin/ Pittman family visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the private family viewing, public graveside services will be, 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph. Memorial contributions can be made to DCAI (Disabled Citizens Alliance for Independence) #8 Missouri Ave, Viburnum, MO. 65566.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.