ROSENDALE, Mo. -Lola Marie Atkins, 92, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at a local nursing home in Savannah.

She was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Fillmore, Missouri, to the late Albert and Marie (Hatcher) Shaffer.

She married Glenn Dale Atkins in Savannah, Missouri on Jan. 12, 1947.

Lola loved watching her sons and grandchildren play in all sports throughout the years.

She loved fishing, bowling, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She also enjoyed the many trips and vacations she took with family and friends.

She was a member of Rosendale Christian Church.

She is survived by: her husband of 72 years, Glenn Dale; sons: Randy (Linda) Atkins and Ricky (Lori) Atkins, all of Rosendale, Eugene Atkins of Fillmore, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Atkins of Rea, Missouri; sisters, Darlene Polsgrove of Oregon, Missouri and Beverly Hopkins of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Diana Marie; and a son, Danny Atkins; her parents; sisters: Alberta Ramsey, Imo Lee, Phyllis Fasching; and brother, Francis Shaffer.

Family visitation and receiving hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Rosendale Christian Church, Rosendale.

Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore.

Memorials may be given to Flaming Spirit Christian Service Camp. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.