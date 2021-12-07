J. Marvin Atkins, Jr., 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 5, 2021. Marvin was born March 22, 1932, in St. Joseph, to J. Marvin, Sr., and Velma (Erickson) Atkins.
He was a graduate of Benton High School, and then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Military Policeman. After his discharge from the service, he began his career with the St. Joseph Police Department.
He served with the police department beginning in 1955, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1995. While with the department he was a bomb technician and Academy Director for a few years.
Marvin was a founding member of Fraternal Order of Police #3. He was a very active member for over 55 years with the Boy Scouts of America and the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a member of the NRA and worked for them as a volunteer training counselor. He was the only training counselor in northwest Missouri. He influenced many young lives during his life.
He married Sharon Ripper on Nov. 17, 1981, in St. Joseph, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Billy S. Banks, J. Marvin Atkins III (Pat), David L. Atkins, James M. Atkins, Sr; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Deborah K. Atkins; two grandsons, Aaron Hancock, Christopher Snyder; and a brother Billy R. Atkins, Sr.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Boy Scouts of America or to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.