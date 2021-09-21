Atkins, Connie K. 1943-2021 Pensacola, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Connie Kay Akins, 78, died Sept. 4, 2021, after a brief illness in Pensacola, Florida.
Connie was born on April 3, 1943, in St Joseph, to Harold and Gladys Colboch. She was a lifelong United Methodist who loved the Lord and, throughout her life attended King Hill, Wesley, Aldersgate, and Whaley St. United Methodist Churches.
A graduate of Benton High School, she was a proud alumnus of the great class of 1961 where she was a cheerleader for four years.
Connie K. had spent the latter part of her life working as a House Director for Greek life at Mississippi State University as well as The University of South Carolina doing what she loved: being "MS. Connie" - a mom to the masses and attending every sporting event she could find.
The thing Connie loved most, however, was her family. She was a devoted mother to three children and six grandchildren.
She is survived by Christie Noel Parisi and her children Sean Michael and Stephen Hart of Navarre, Florida, Jamie Taylor and husband John and their children Jordan Alexis and Joshua Andrew of Columbus, Mississippi, and Harold Ray Atkins with his children Braxton Thomas and Caitlyn Presley of Sykesville, Maryland. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and the children of many close friends who also called her Nana.
Connie is further survived by brothers, Dave and Don (Sharon) Colboch and stepbrothers Larry (Mary Lou), Scott (Linda) Sturgis and Betty Sturgis Graybill.
Preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Connie; sister-in-Law, Peggy Colboch; and stepbrother, Don Sturgis.
A Memorial Service is planned in Columbus, Mississippi, at Wesley United Methodist Church on Oct. 2, 2021. A time for reminiscing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with a brief service to follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Wesley United Methodist Church, 511 Airline Rd Columbus, MS 39702, UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) www.facebook.com/ UMCOR/ And Chernobyl Children International www.chernobyl-international.com/ as my mother has always been passionate about this Charity for children. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
