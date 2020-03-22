Atikins, Terry J. "Frizz" 1953-2020

Terry Joe "Frizz" Atkins, 66, of St Joseph, passed away March 20, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born Oct. 15, 1953, in St. Joseph, to Billy Joe and Faye Atkins.

Terry worked in construction and in later years, at Ventura Foods in St Joseph.

He married Dea Propes on July 4, 1988.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Dea; father, Billy Joe Atkins; brother, Gary Atkins; granddaughter, Lindsey Helton; step-son, Delaney Martinez; grandparents: Logan and Nellie Atkins, and Ammon and Faye Steeby.

Survivors include: his mother, Faye Atkins; daughter, Tera (Danny) Helton; sisters: Debbie (Dick) McGuire, Tammy (Clint) Messner; brother, Keith (Sandra) Atkins; grandchildren: Ashley, Courtney, Jazmine, Aiden; and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and long friends, Lloyd Krull and Danny (DR) Raymond.

He was known for: his love of his family, the outdoors, gardening, mushroom hunting and fishing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.