KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Christina Askren, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, sadly passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. She was born on April 30, 1979, in Smithville, Missouri, and was a graduate of Plattsburg High School class of 1997. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Missouri Western State University and worked in sales and marketing throughout her career. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a cat lover and loved to travel anywhere that had a beach. Her hobbies included playing pickle ball, bowling, darts and washers, she was the all-time champion!
Christina was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles Askren and Jack and Joyce Zimmerman.
Survivors include her father, Lloyd Askren, of Plattsburg; her mother and father, Kay and Larry Mooney, of Plattsburg; brothers, Mike Askren, of Lenexa, Kansas, and Chris Mooney, of Perrin, Missouri; paternal grandmother, Eileen Askren, of Plattsburg; and grandparents, Darrell and Lois Mooney, of Pattonsburg; nieces, Charleigh and Brooke; nephew, Ben; her partner, Frank Mendoza, of Kansas City; her fur babies, Smokey and Cooper; Mr. Bear; many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. As Christina would quote, "We are Groot!"
Natural farewell under the direction of Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service. The family suggests memorial gifts to the KC Pet Project or the Plattsburg Pound Puppies. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tinnen Town Hall, 100 E Maple St, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Online obituary and guestbook at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
