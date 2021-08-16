Asire, Nancy 1945-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Nancy Asire, 75, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Born Dec. 29, 1945, Kansas City, Missouri.
Preceded in death by: parents, Jack Asire and Evelyn Marcine.
Survivors: nephew, Christopher Carey; brother, Jeff Asire; sister, Marty Carey.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
