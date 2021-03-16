LEONA, Kan. - Rex Dean Ashworth, 69, of Leona, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Rex was born on Jan. 30, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Bo and Jean (Sherman) Ashworth.

He graduated Troy High School and then served in the U.S. Marines. Rex was a mechanic and later going to college and working as a computer technician.

Rex married Dianne Duncan on Oct. 27, 1973. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Additional survivors; children, Brian, Trever and Shawn Ashworth; grandchildren, Amanda, Ian, Tricia, Keaton, Korbyn, Dallas and Kourtney; numerous great-grandchildren; mother, Jean Ashworth; numerous nieces and nephews, with three nieces that were like grandchildren, Addiston, Allyson and Alyxandrea.

Memorial Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Bellevue Cemetery, Leona, Kansas.

Rex wishes were to be cremated. There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials: Doniphan County Pet Rescue.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.