Ashworth, Mary Lou 1929-2021

TROY, Kan. - Mary Lou (Cruz) Ashworth, 91, of Troy, Kansas, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Mary Lou was born on Sept. 25, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Alfonzo and Isabel (Montemore) Cruz. She was a lifelong resident of Troy. Mary Lou worked for and retired from the Lee's factory in St. Joseph. She had also worked at the Ashworth boarding home in Troy.

She is a member of the Troy Christian Church in Troy.

Mary Lou married Lloyd "Junior" E. Cross. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents; daughter, Susie Altuna; two sisters, Patricia Temple, Mena Hagg; two brothers, Alfonzo Cruz, Jr. and Johnny Cruz.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Temple of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter, Carol Jorgensen of Troy, Juanita Sales of California, Georgia Miner of Troy, Floyd Cross of Emporia, Kansas, Tony Cross of Missouri, and Mike Cross of Elwood, Kansas; over 60 grandchildren; over 30 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-granddaughters; four brothers, Floyd, Sylvester, Alex and Ralph Cruz; three sisters, Agnes Gerard, Genny Hymer and Tina Donovan; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private family services were held at the Troy Christian Church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Troy Christian Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185, Troy, KS 66087.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.