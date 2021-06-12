Ashworth, Mary Lou 1929-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Mary Lou (Cruz) Cross Ashworth, 91, of Troy, Kansas, went to meet the lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Wathena Nursing home, where she resided.

Mary Lou was born on Sept. 25, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Alfonzo and Isabel (Montemayor) Cruz. She was the oldest of 12 siblings.

Her siblings are as follows: Filomena (Cruz) Hagg, Agnes (Cruz) Gerard, Alfonzo Cruz Jr., Ralph L. Cruz, Johnny M. Cruz, Florentino T. Cruz, Mary Augustina (Cruz) Donovan, Alexander C. Cruz, Genevieve J. Cruz, Sylvester R. Cruz, Patricia (Cruz) Westhoff.

Mary Lou was married to Lloyd "Junior" E. Cross.

She had eight children, Patricia Temple of Chesapeake, Virginia, Carol Jorgensen of Troy, Kansas, Juanita Sales of Las Vegas, Nevada, Susan Altuna of Hermosa Beach, California, Georgette Miner of Troy, Floyd Cross of Emporia, Kansas, Tony Cross of Savannah, Missouri, and Mike Cross of Elwood, Kansas.

She was a lifelong resident of Troy.

A celebration of life will be held the Troy Community Building, 1225 Last Chance Road, Troy, KS 68355, on July 10. Friends and family are welcome to stop by between noon to 3pm. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.