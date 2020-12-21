Jerry Lee Ashlock, of St. Joseph, passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2020.

A graduate of Lafayette high school class of '53, he majored in Civil Engineering at the University of Missouri, graduating in 1961.

After serving in the Navy, Jerry had a successful career in construction acting as Project Engineer or Project Consultant on major construction efforts, from multi-story buildings to refineries and power plants.

He also had a passion for all forms of motorcycle racing, as both a racer and promoter, and owned the Savannah motocross track which held races during the 1970s.

An active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus council 571 and also took great pride in his passion of ministering to inmates at the local prison.

He is preceded in death by: his father, Victor; mother, Pauline (ne;e Richardson); and brother, Aden.

Jerry is survived by: his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara (ne;e Grinlinton); his son, Derek and his wife, Susan; grandson, Jacob; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, followed by a saying of the rosary at 9:30 a.m.

Funeral mass at 10 a.m. and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, immediately following.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.