Christopher Shane Ashler 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at his home in St. Joseph.

He was born July 27, 1970 in St. Joseph, son of late Pamelia and John Ashler Jr. He graduated from Benton High School class 1988, and married Kandy Tunnell on April 8, 1989, and she survives of the home.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Ashler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.