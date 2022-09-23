Christopher Shane Ashler 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at his home in St. Joseph.
He was born July 27, 1970 in St. Joseph, son of late Pamelia and John Ashler Jr. He graduated from Benton High School class 1988, and married Kandy Tunnell on April 8, 1989, and she survives of the home.
He was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. He loved to ride motorcycles, play baseball, but most especially spending time with loving family and friends, who will miss him dearly.
Chris was working at Ventura Foods for the last 6 years, and had formerly worked at Car City Chrysler and Harley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, and daughters, Lyndy Brooke and Taylor Nicole Ashler.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 33 years, Kandy Ashler of the home, son, Colten Ashler and wife Amelia, St. Joseph, granddaughters, Eloise and Francesca Ashler, sisters, Annette Ashler and Michelle (Ralph) Ashler-Pyles, stepsisters, Larine (Richard) Palmer, Tina (Randy) Hatton, and Laura McDowell, mother-in-law, Karen (Tim) Kernes, sisters-in-law, Crystal Tunnell and Tammie (Daniel) Jackson, brothers 4 life, Tony J. Hartig and Bobby Putnam, as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Ashler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
