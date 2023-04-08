Ashford, Michael W. 1968-2023 Helena, Mo. Apr 8, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Ashford, Michael W. 1968-2023 Helena, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HELENA, Mo. - Michael Wayne Ashford, 55, Helena, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.He was born Jan. 26, 1968, in St. Joseph, to Gerald Ashford Sr. and Karen (Wachter) Ashford.Michael married Tammy Embrey on July 14, 1989.He worked in construction for most of his life.Michael was a huge Denver Broncos fan and was the home-run champion for all softball teams on which he played.Family was everything to Michael. He loved spending time with his grandbabies and brothers, and everyone knew help was only a phone call away and Michael would be there.He was preceded in death by his father; siblings, Matt Ashford and Michelle Ashford Keith; and nephew, Shawn Hunter Ashford.Survivors include Tammy Ashford; daughters, Laci Ashford (Jake) and Mica Ashford (Shawn Turner); grandchildren, Braylee, Maverick, Remi and Saelyr; mother, Karen Cockriel; siblings, Shawn Ashford, Jon Ashford (Brooke), Josh Ashford (Barbie Amos), and Gerald Ashford Jr.; sister-in-law, Lisa Berry; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Ashford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Christianity Sociology Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 7, 2023 Late Notices, April 6, 2023 Late Notices, April 5, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuesday crashMan ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crashVehicle strikes I-29 sign, sends three to hospitalGehring, Lanning elected to school boardSix SJSD leaders set on path of honorSt. Joseph librarian named 2023 School Librarian of the Year finalistWoman dies, man seriously injured after Wednesday crashInterServ brings a new coffee shop to the South SideSt. Joseph marijuana tax passes by wide marginLocal TikTok star going on tour
