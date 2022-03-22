Matthew Ashford, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Aug. 27, 1971, in St. Joseph, son of Karen and Gerald Ashford. He attended Central High School. Matt was currently a truck driver at Jeremy Wolfe Trucking. Some of his hobbies included playing softball, listening to music, fishing and truck driving. He also loved working out.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Ashford; sister, Michelle Ferguson; and nephew, Shawn Hunter Ashford.
Survivors include, mother, Karen (Edward) Cockriel of Deepwater, Missouri; his fiance, Lisa Berry of St. Joseph; daughters, Alicia (David) Easter of Kansas City, Missouri, and Morgan Ashford of St. Joseph; brothers, Michael (Tammy) Ashford of St. Joseph, Shawn Ashford of St. Joseph, Jon (Brooke) Ashford of Trenton, Missouri, Josh (Barbie) Ashford of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kimberlynn, Zane, Rylan and David Jr.; cousin, Brian McDowell of St. Joseph; brothers-in-law, Charles (Melony) Hawkins, Thomas (Jamie) Berry, Logan (Dannielle) Berry; sister-in-law, Patricia Berry; mother-in-law, Sabra Berry; and numerous nieces and nephews,
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Calvin Haynes, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Ashford will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Matthew Ashford Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
