Jessica Marie Asher, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the University of Kansas Hospital. She was born Oct. 9, 1992, in St. Joseph, daughter of Julie and Truman Asher III. She graduated from Benton High School class of 2011 and was working in the housekeeping department at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She enjoyed watching Brayden play baseball, watching her dad and brother race cars, playing basketball, and was a Chiefs and Royals fan.

Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Ann Asher, cousin, Rodney Mautino, maternal grandfather, Sonny Anderson, and paternal grandmother, Roxanne Asher.

Survivors include, father, Truman Asher III (Tracy Justice), Saint Joseph, fiance Ryan Royce, son, Brayden Royce, brother, Justin (Sabrina) Asher, Faucett, Missouri, maternal grandmother, Ann Anderson, Whitesville, Missouri, paternal grandfather, Truman (Patricia) Asher II, and several, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday May 10, 2021., at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Whitesville Cemetery.

