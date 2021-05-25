KANSAS CITY, Kan. - David Clark Asher, 74, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away May 20, 2021. David was born Jan. 1, 1947, to Homer C. and Eileen (Williams) Asher.
David worked in office furniture sales.
He is survived by cousins and neighbors, Dick and Leanna Adams.
Graveside services and burial will be 2 .m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Harlan Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
