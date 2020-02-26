LATHROP, Mo. - Randy Earl Arvin Sr., 59, passed away Feb. 23, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1960, to Eva Arvin.
Randy married Carrie Buck, Aug. 19, 1988.
Randy served in the US Navy and was a truck driver.
Preceded by: mother, Eva; grandparents, Samuel and Flonda Arvin.
Survivors: wife, Carrie Arvin; son, Randy Arvin Jr.; brother, Eugene Turner.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.