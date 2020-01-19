CAMERON, Mo. - Teresa Dianne Arthur, Cameron, 60, passed away Jan. 17, 2020.

Dianne was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Bethany, Missouri, to Everett and Jeannine (King) Lewis.

They precede her in death.

Dianne was a 1977 graduate of Cameron High School and attended college.

She served as the executive assistant to the CEO at NW Electric Cooperative for many years, until her retirement.

Survivors include: husband/companion, David Klindt, of the home; son, Brett (Allison) Arthur, Richmond, Missouri; and daughter, Lindsey (Chet) Ellsworth, Princeton, Missouri; step-daughter, Ronda (Adlai) Riekhof, St. Joseph; step-sons, Randy (Karen) Klindt, Kansas City, Missouri and Ryan (Kelly) Klindt, Bethany, Missouri; grandchildren: Abe, Malorie, Colton, Brodie, Tessa, Ashton (Misti), Caleb (Megan), Landan, Gabriel, Hannah and Nolan, Jared and Ainsley; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Chloe; sisters: Rhonda (John) Clayton, Marla (Vernon) Coy and Kristie (Cletus) Engelken.

Dianne and David were members of the Cameron Veterans Golf Club.

Her hobbies included: golfing, traveling and gardening.

Dianne was a devout Christian who loved her children, grandchildren and her dogs.

Dianne's bright, loving personality will be missed by all.

Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Green Hills Women's Shelter.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.