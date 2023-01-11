Roy Gene Artherton went home, to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2023.
Gene was born in Peru, Kansas, to his father, Roy Artherton, and mother, Nellie Spurlock. His sister, Helen, welcomed Gene to the family. Roy's family soon moved to Arkansas City, Kansas, to seek more work opportunities. Roy and Nellie separated by divorce, and Nellie moved the children to Wichita, Kansas, where she married Earl Osborne.
Roy Artherton re-married. The couple had three wonderful girls, including twins.
Earl was a wonderful father to Gene and Helen, teaching Gene how to be a man, and take on responsibilities. Gene attended Wichita State University and graduated from Kentucky State University, with a major in accounting.
Gene joined the Army in 1953. He was deployed to Heidelberg, Germany, for a year, as a Company Clerk, and was discharged in 1955. He returned to Lexington, Kentucky, to marry his sweetheart, Margaret (Margy) Crudden.
Gene worked as an accountant at the Lexington VA Hospital. Within the next couple of years, Gene and Margy added two boys to their family. Roy transferred to the Leavenworth, Kansas, VA Hospital, and then to St. Joseph in 1961; where the family welcomed their new daughter.
He worked at Gasper & Taylor accounting firm and worked in many other financial and product sales positions in St. Joseph. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, and later a member of St. John's Charismatic Episcopal Church.
Gene was proceeded in death by his parents, Roy Artherton and Nellie Spurlock; his stepfather, Early Osborn; his wife, Margaret Atherton; his sister, Helen Smith-Wilson, of Medford, Oregon; and his oldest son, Chris Atherton.
He is survived by his son, Phil Atherton, and his daughter, Carol Myers; both of St. Joseph. He is also survived by his half-sisters, Bette Artherton and Carolyn Roberts, of Newton, Kansas, and Marilyn Benjamin, of Newton, Kansas; nephew, Robert Smith, of California; and niece, Twila Newport, of Orangevale, California.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. John's Charismatic Episcopal Church in care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.