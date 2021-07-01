Artherton, Chris 1956-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Chris Artherton, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
He was born July 19, 1956, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Roy and Margaret (Crudden) Artherton.
Chris was a member of Christ Church of St. Joseph during his younger years and graduated from Central High School in 1974.
Chris traveled the United States, settled in Kansas City, and returned to St. Joseph, to help his parents.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include: parents; sister, Carol (Atherton) Myers; brother, Phil Artherton; and brother-in-law, Byron (Bemo) Myers.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
