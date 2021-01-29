Arrow, Susan 1955-2021

MAGNOLIA, Texas - Susan Beth (Townsend) Arrow, born May 1, 1955, in Warrensburg, Missouri, died Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in Magnolia, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Bushnell Townsend and Wava Joyce (Thrasher) Townsend. Susan was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Olivia Miller; stepson, Douglas Arrow; and brother-in-law, Kenny Howard.

She is survived by husband, Alan Arrow; and her children, Joshua Lynn Miller, his wife Ashleigh Miller, their children Alexis and Ansley; son, Jordan Micha Miller, his wife Michelle Miller, their children, Dylan and Weston; and daughter Jessica Townsend (Miller) Norman, her husband Ashley Norman and children, Ryker, Raiden and Riggs; stepdaughter, Rachel Arrow, her children Kaidny O'Neal and Isaac O'Neal; sister, Debra (Townsend) Howard, her daughter Kelly (Giannattasio) Narowski and son Brett Giannattasio and brother, Mark Townsend, his wife Sue and their children Blair, Quinn and Brooke.

Susan graduated from Maysville High School, class of '73 and attended Missouri Western State College. She was employed at Kirz-Davis, American Greetings, St Joseph Light & Power and retired from American Angus Association.

In lieu of flowers make donations to "Baylor College of Medicine" with "Susan Arrow Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund" in the memo line. Send to: Benjamin Musher, MD Dan Duncan Cancer Center, 7200 Cambridge St. Suite 7B, Houston, TX 77030.

