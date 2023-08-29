Susanne Arnold, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, following a wonderfully lived life.

Surrounded by love, she is survived by her husband, Jerry, with whom she shared an incredible journey spanning 70 years of companionship and devotion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.