Susanne Arnold, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, following a wonderfully lived life.
Surrounded by love, she is survived by her husband, Jerry, with whom she shared an incredible journey spanning 70 years of companionship and devotion.
Susanne's love and care extended to her children, Tim (Tammy) Arnold, of St. Joseph, Joseph Arnold (Cynthia), of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jon Arnold, of St. Joseph; preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Shelly Scott, who remains cherished in our memory.
Her legacy continues through her 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, a testament to the beautiful family she nurtured over the years. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Ella Reese Scott.
She was welcomed home by parents, Lester and Gladys (Slater) Jarrett; brothers, Robert (Bob), Donald (Bud), Jerry and James Jarrett;, sister, Janie Daring; and two half-sisters, Dorothy Valentine and Harriet Fellows.
Her parents had instilled in their children a love for each other that has been passed down through several generations and persists today.
Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, evident through her membership at The Clarksdale Baptist Church, where she joyfully played the piano for 30 years. Her spirituality was an integral part of who she was.
In 1964, Susanne lent her voice to the Sweet Adelines. The chorus of her life also included singing in the choir while a member at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
A new chapter began in 1972, as she and Jerry embarked on the adventure of Arnold's Grocery in Clarksdale, Missouri, a grocery store that became a part of the community for 15 remarkable years and a part of their lives together for which they are fondly remembered.
For over two decades, she devotedly served her community as a driver for OATS Transit, touching the lives of many and leaving behind a legacy of kindness and service.
Among her many passions, her deep affection for her grandchildren stood out prominently. Their happiness and well-being held a special place in her heart, reflecting her nurturing and selfless nature.
As we fondly remember Susanne Arnold, let us celebrate the love, warmth, and compassion she shared with everyone fortunate enough to know her. Her spirit lives on in the hearts she touched, and her memory will forever bring smiles to those who hold her dear.
As we bid her a temporary farewell, her laughter and unwavering love will continue to live on within us, reminding us to live life in such a way as to honor her memory.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause close to Susanne's heart.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
