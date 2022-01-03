Roger K. Arnold
Roger Kenneth Arnold is with Jesus. God gave him 87 years on this earth and then called him home on Dec. 31, 2021.
Roger was educated in New York and New Jersey. He served in the US Army for three years. He served his Lord in Christian Broadcasting, National and International Missions and as a pastor.
He was married to his wife, Celestine, for 63 years and was father to Sheryl Hamilton, Denton, Kansas, Carlene Powell, Rhodhiss, North Carolina and Kevin (Patricia) Olney MD.
He was a grandfather to eight and a great grandfather to seven, brother to Alwynne Conklin, Utah and an uncle to nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or public service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Troy and/or Midland Ministries of St. Joseph.
In care of Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
