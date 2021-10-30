Merle Dean Arnold, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 25, 2021, in Lenexa, Kansas.
Merle was born on June 18, 1936 in Effingham County, Illinois, to parents William Clinton and Cora Belle (Bates) Arnold.
Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore "Eddie" Arnold; his parents, siblings and beloved dog, Stephen.
He leaves behind his children, Mary Roy, Donna Mahony (Tim) and Mike Arnold (Melina); two grandchildren; and seven grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel, followed by a farewell service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be held on a later date in Effingham County, Illinois.
A full obituary can be found at HeatonBowmanSmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
