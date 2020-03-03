Arnold, Lenore "Eddie" 1936-2020

Lenore "Eddie" Arnold, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born June 10, 1936, in Wynne, Arkansas, to Herbert and Kathrine (Martin) Mitchell.

Eddie married the love of her life, Merle Arnold, on Oct. 20, 1957.

She was a member of Eastern Star and attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

Eddie was an LPN and EMT, she enjoyed working in the emergency and surgery rooms. She was passionate about learning and teaching nursing students.

After retirement, Eddie worked for H & R Block, for 20 years.

She enjoyed movies, Grey's Anatomy and listening to Mary read the Bible to her. Eddie loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Eddie was preceded in death by: her parents; siblings, Gertie White, Manny Mitchell, Nellie McMinn and George Mitchell.

Survivors include: her husband of 62 years, Merle; children: Mary Roy, Donna Mahony (Tim) and George Arnold (Melina); grandchildren: Mitchell Rice (Jannah), Jackie Scott (Brandon), Brett Arnold (Alysia) and Grant Curington; great-grandchildren: Carter Scott, Rebecca Rice, Caylin Scott, Elizabeth Rice, Caius Foster, Marcus Foster and Brutus Foster; her beloved dog, Steven; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends preceding the service from 9 to 10 a.m., at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

There is an online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.