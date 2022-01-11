ALTAMONT, Mo. - James Allen Arnold, 81, passed away Jan. 7, 2022.
James was born in Plattsburg, Missouri, on Dec. 16, 1940, to Frank and Lorene (Bradshaw) Arnold.
He was employed as a meat cutter for Price Chopper in Leavenworth and Gladstone until retiring.
His son, Ricky, precedes him in death.
Survivors: wife, Jean, of the home; sons, Ronald (Tracy) Arnold, Stewartsville, Missouri, and Keith (Analu) Arnold, Turney, Missouri; daughter, Debbie (Dave) Shewmaker, Altamont; two sisters, Marie Hammontree, Plattsburg, and Jean Ann Schuster, Gower, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
