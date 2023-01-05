Armstrong, Paula St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Armstrong, Paula St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paula ArmstrongPaula Armstrong, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anne Altar Society (St. Mary's Church) or Open Door Food Kitchen.Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 p.m.Memorial Mass will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Church St. Mary's Christianity Kitchen Food Anne Altar Society Paula Armstrong × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 05, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 04, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 03, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPedestrian killed after being hit by car on ThursdayIt's a boy! Mosaic announces first baby of '23Autopsy underway after man's body foundOlympic skating coach returns to St. Joseph after 25 yearsHawaiian Bros set to come to St. Joseph at Belt and BeckOne person hospitalized after Tuesday crashLocal man's cause of death still uncertainNew Year’s Eve fire at Golden CorralHoliday Park wraps up its 41st year of spreading cheerFour-day schools idea draws mixed reactions
