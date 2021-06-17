Armstrong, Patricia A. 1938-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Patricia Ann (Moskau) Armstrong, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at a local nursing home.
Pat was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Wathena, Kansas, to Burnace and Nettie (McCollum) Moskau.
She worked for St. Joseph Petroleum.
Pat is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, in St. Joseph.
She married Lee Armstrong on Sept. 9, 1960, in Wathena. He survives of the home.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include: daughter, Gretchen Webster (Bill) of St. Joseph; four grandchildren: Trevor Webster (Jenna), Seth Webster (Bridget), Shelby and Billy Webster; sisters; Judy Armstrong of Topeka, Kansas, Norene Beyer of Pensacola, Florida; brother, David Moskau (Cheryl) of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.
Visitation: family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 pm. Friday, prior to the funeral service.
Memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
