CAMERON, Mo. - Jackie Wayne Armstrong, 81, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 8, 2022. Jackie was born March 21, 1940, to Vie O. and Leona (Tindle) Armstrong in Louisburg, Missouri.
Jackie was a veteran of the United States Army. During his working years, Jackie was employed as a boiler maker at a power and energy plant. He was a member of Boiler Makers Local 83, the American Legion, Cameron Elks 2615, Eagles Lodge in St. Joseph and Good Sams Tri Rivers Camper Club.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty Lou.
He is survived by: long time companion, Delores Elder of the home; two sons, Ron (Phylis) Armstrong, Fenton, Missouri, Phil (Jamie) Armstrong, Cameron; three brothers, Bid Armstrong, Harrisonville, Missouri, Buddy Armstrong, Springfield, Missouri, Dale Armstrong, Rogers, Arkansas; two sisters, Mary Ann Gorman, Hagerstown, Maryland, Linda Graves, Harrisonville; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Burial will be in Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to AMVETS.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.