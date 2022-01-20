Armfield, Luther C. 1938-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Luther C. Armfield, 83, of St. Joseph, formerly of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph on Aug. 21, 1938, to the late Kenneth and Naomi Armfield.
Luther earned an accounting degree at Northwest Missouri State University, following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country from 1960 to 1963.
He married Sharon Mallory in 1960. She survives him of the home.
Luther spent his working career with Phillips Petroleum having served 40 years in their Bartlesville headquarters before retirement.
Luther was an avid sports fan, he was the game announcer for the American Legion Baseball team while living in Bartlesville.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his daughter, Karla Armfield; and son, Mallory (Stacey) Armfield; brother, Phil Armfield; and grandchildren.
Graveside service and interment 10 a.m., Saturday at the Fairport Cemetery, Fairport, Missouri.
Arrangements; Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
