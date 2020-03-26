Armes, Steven A. 1970-2020

Steven Allan Armes, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 13, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Steven married Kimberly Stinson, July 16, 1994.

He was a correctional officer for 25 years and worked as a captain at Maryville Treatment Center before his passing.

Steven was a very talented woodworker and could build anything.

He was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy Armes and Connie Liechti.

Survivors include: his wife of 25 years, Kimberly; children: Stephanie Padilla-Palmer (Andy), Shaelea Steeby, Trevor Armes (Brie'), Miranda Armes and Cailey Armes; grandchildren: Halo Dawn, Lilith Kaye, Reyna Faye, Adeline Rose, Destri Skye and Josie Overton; brothers, Paul Armes, Kyle Armes (Amy); sister, Michelle Stohlmann (Gerry); half-brother, Michael Armes; half-sister, Jamey Armes; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.