Steven Allan Armes, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March, 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

A service will be held for Steven Allan Armes on Monday, June 29, 2020. The service will start at 10:30 a.m. at Huffman United Methodist Church at 2802 Renick St. St Joseph, Mo 64507. The family will be at the church at 9 a.m. if anyone would like to come early.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.