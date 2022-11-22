Archer, Carolea 1951-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY Mo. - Carolea Archer, 92, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born April 5, 1930, in Arkansas City, Kansas, to William and Cleota (Kirby) Moore and was the third of five children.

Carolea and Jerry Jones were married May 15, 1951, and owned several successful businesses together, including Jerry's Auto Supply in Stanberry, Missouri, Western Auto and The Bargain Barns in Maryville, Missouri, Red Oak, Iowa, Fall City, Nebraska, Nebraska City.

