James M. "Jim" Archdekin, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022.
On Nov. 25, 1930, he was born to James L. and Rose V. (Nold) Archdekin in Industrial City, Missouri.
In 1948 he joined the Navy. He completed three tours of Korean War duty on the USS Valley Forge, the first aircraft carrier to launch planes towards North Korea.
After returning home, he married Clara Lee Schneider on Sept. 11, 1954, 68 years later, they have three children.
From the age of 12, Jim began his life-long career of repairing mechanical things. His ability to fix most mechanisms was innate and he used those skills in the Navy and at his businesses Eastside Auto and Bill & Jim's Service, which he operated until retirement.
Jim enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to the farm and Lake of the Ozarks. He loved all the events associated with a large, close family. His children and family have so many fond memories of the family adventures, pranks and always - laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Janet Lee Archdekin; sister, Carol Yoder; brother, Ray Archdekin.
He is survived by his wife; children, Ron Archdekin (Nancy), Diane Gagnon (Gary), Carol Harris (Tony); grandchildren, Karen Kloepping (Wade), Laura Gagnon; great-grandsons, Jim and Luke Kloepping; bonus grandchildren, Amie Shaw, Sarah Baur; six bonus great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Pasley (Lloyd), and Elaine O'Banion; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Community Room. Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of James Archdekin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.