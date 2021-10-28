Arango, J. Denise 1952-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jennifer Denise Arango, age 69, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021 in her home.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1952, to T. Harold and Evelyn (DeLong) Craig.
Denise, as she was known by friends and family, grew up and attended school throughout Northwest Missouri, including Pattonsburg, Grant City, King City, and St. Joseph.
She worked as a nurse in several rehabilitation care centers as well as Heartland West.
Denise was married to James Schlorff who preceded her in death. Two sons were born to their union: Matthew Schlorff (Ariel) and Justin Schlorff. Matthew preceded her in death in 2021.
On December 5, 2001, she married Nicolas Arango, who survives her in the home.
Other surviving family members include: sisters, Deborah Murphy of Cape Coral, Florida, and Becky Steele of St. Joseph; grandson, Kyle Heffington, Seaside, Califorinia; and granddaughter, Roselynne Schlorff, St. Joseph. She also had nieces, Megan (Murphy) Fehling and Valerie (Steele) Martinez; nephews, Gabe Murphy and Craig Steele; and eight grand-nieces and nephews.
She was a generous and thoughtful person always happier giving than receiving.
Memorial Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplify funerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
