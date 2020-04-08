Applegate, Parley 1935-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Parley Applegate, 84, Cameron, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

He was born Sept. 7, 1935, to Arnetus Bass.

He married his high school sweetheart, Orene E. Miller, Dec. 26, 1955. They were married 56 years.

Parley "Ley" served 19 years in the United States Air Force. He worked in computer technology in Omaha, Nebraska, until retiring to Lakewood, Washington in 1998.

He served the Lakewood Lion's Club for 15 years. He served as an Elder and High Priest in the Community of Christ church.

He enjoyed model trains, RC planes, gardening, building computers and living on his farm.

He held family very dear to his heart and loved everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Arnetus Bass; and his wife, Orene E. Applegate.

Survivors include: his father, Ralph L. Bass; and sister, Sharon (Billy) Paulk (Bass), of Columbia, South Carolina; brother, Ralph L. (Susan) Bass Jr., of Savannah, Georgia; son, Scott A. (Rhonda) Applegate, of Cameron; grandchildren: Alisha (Jim) Buchanan, of St. Joseph, Nicholas (Sydney) Applegate, of Spencer, Iowa, Jacob (Eric) Gallup, of Wichita, Kansas, and Kimberly Applegate, of St. Joseph; nieces and nephew: Michelle, Melissa, Crystal and Craig; great-grandson, Clay Neidinger, of St. Joseph; and six great-nieces and nephews.

He donated his body to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

His Celebration of life will be held later. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.