Mark Steven Applegarth, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

He was born Aug. 17, 1960, to Samuel and Phyllis (Carter) Applegarth.

Mark enjoyed working on cars, gardening and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Applegarth; and nephew, Christopher Ryan.

Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Applegarth; wife, Dawnetta Applegarth; brothers, David (Tina) and Clifton Applegarth; sister, Candy Churchill (Rick); stepsons; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

